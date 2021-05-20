newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rains drench migrants crossing Rio Grande river into United States

By Mimi Dwyer
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usOUe_0a543Pet00
An asylum-seeking migrant mother from Central America weeps as she carries her son through heavy rainfall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S., May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Heavy rain drenched dozens of migrants who crossed the Rio Grande river that divides the United States from Mexico into La Joya, Texas Wednesday morning, as storms complicated an already chaotic scene at the border.

More than 100 migrants walked down a dirt road leading from the river to a baseball field where border agents had gathered to process them, according to a Reuters witness. Some were distraught, crying as they held their children in the cold rain and huddling in a pavilion on the field. Others pulled soaking identity documents from their bags to try to show them to authorities.

Border patrol agents scrambled to load as many people as they could fit onto a bus. People jostled to board as more walked onto the field after crossing.

The number of people crossing the southern border hit a 20-year high in April, creating a political and humanitarian challenge for President Joe Biden, who has pledged to treat migrants humanely but mostly left in place Trump-era restrictions that shut the border to most asylum seekers.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorms and flash flood warning for much of the Rio Grande Valley, with parts of the region receiving more than 3 inches (7.6 cm) of rain.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Rio Grande River#Heavy Rain#Mexico#Extreme Weather#Storms#Trump#Southern#Border Patrol Agents#Border Agents#Asylum Seekers#Authorities#La Joya#Bus#Crying#Bags#People#Load#Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSNBC News

New York AG criminally investigating Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is criminally investigating longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg’s personal taxes, an official close to the investigation told NBC News. The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg. In a Thursday...
U.K.ABC News

Martin Bashir 'deceived and induced' to secure BBC interview with Princess Diana, report finds

The British Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday published its much-anticipated report into how Martin Bashir secured his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana. The report found Bashir "deceived and induced" Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, to get the Panorama interview with Diana, during which the late princess famously claimed there were "three of us" in her marriage to Prince Charles.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Jobless claims fall to 444K, setting another post-lockdown low

The number of new applications for unemployment insurance fell last week to 444,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, setting a new post-lockdown low for initial weekly jobless claims. In the week ending May 15, first-time claims for jobless benefits fell by 34,000 from the previous week’s...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

"Piles of problems," but Russia calls 1st top-level meeting with Biden administration "positive"

Moscow — Russia's government on Thursday called the first face-to-face meeting between senior Russian and U.S. diplomats under the Biden administration "positive." The Kremlin said the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday bode well for a potential summit this summer between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Pelosi, McCarthy feud over mask rules on the House floor

WASHINGTON — The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, says masks should no longer be required in the chamber. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office offered a response: Get your members vaccinated against Covid-19 first. The fight over masks in the halls of the House is a microcosm of the debate...