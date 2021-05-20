newsbreak-logo
Business

The ‘New Soros’: Marlow Media Exposé Reveals Immense Secret Power of Tech Heiress Laurene Powell Jobs

By Alexander Marlow
Big Hollywood
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurene Powell Jobs, whom Vox describes as “one of the world’s most important philanthropists,” is the widow of Apple founder and billionaire computer guru Steve Jobs. She has become a secret superpower behind a vast network of left-wing media outlets, organizations, and politicians. Forbes lists Jobs as one of the ten richest women on earth, with a net worth of around $16 billion, mostly from her family stakes in two of the world’s biggest companies: Apple and Disney.

www.breitbart.com
CollegesNBC San Diego

Watch Live: Laurene Powell Jobs Delivers University of Pennsylvania 2021 Commencement Speech

Laurene Powell Jobs is set to deliver the commencement address on Monday to the University of Pennsylvania 2021 graduation class. Powell Jobs, who is Steve Jobs' widow, is the founder and president of the Emerson Collective, an umbrella organization for her philanthropic and business endeavors that focus on education, immigration, climate and cancer research and treatment. She is an alumna of Penn, earning her B.A. in political science from the College of Arts and Sciences and a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School.
Penn, PAthedp.com

Five facts about Penn’s 2021 commencement speaker, Laurene Powell Jobs

Meet Laurene Powell Jobs, the philanthropist who will deliver Penn’s 2021 commencement speech at graduation on May 17. Powell Jobs, the 95th-richest person in the world and widow of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is known for her work to fund efforts on environmental justice, immigration reform, education, and a number of other issues.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

The heiress in the Biden administration

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at transitiontips@politico.com. While President JOE BIDEN’s Cabinet isn’t as rich as his immediate predecessors’, there are still plenty of...
CelebritiesCNN

Prince Harry reveals secret supermarket meeting with Meghan

(CNN) — Prince Harry has spoken about the extent to which he and Meghan tried to keep their burgeoning relationship under wraps, how it felt to grow up in the media spotlight and his new life in the US. The Duke of Sussex was talking to actor Dax Shepard, host...
CelebritiesAmerican Thinker

The Wall Street Journal hints that Bill Gates has a Jeffrey Epstein problem

I ignored the story that Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce. Their personal life holds no interest for me, although I care that Bill Gates is having an outsize say in both the climate change debate and in the response to COVID. His skills as a computer programmer and his genius as a shark, scooping up other people’s creations, do not make him qualified to weigh in on the climate or COVID. But as I said, his personal life was a “meh” – that is, right until the Wall Street Journal hinted that Bill Gates’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein led directly to his divorce.
Trouble RelationshipMSNBC

Why Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce is literally your business

So Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced. The most interesting thing about this story, so it would seem, is that we’re so interested in it. After all, this appears to be the most boring kind of divorce imaginable: Two people who have been married for a long time grow apart over the years and part amicably. There’s no gossip, no salacious details. Yet this story is important enough, and people are fascinated enough by it, that it is front-page news.
CelebritiesCNET

Bill Gates transferring $1.8B in stock to Melinda in wake of divorce news

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates -- two of the world's most powerful philanthropists -- announced this week they're ending their 27-year marriage. For the past two decades, the pair has pushed for causes ranging from global health to education through their self-named foundation. The couple, along with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, also founded The Giving Pledge, a campaign encouraging wealthy people to give away the bulk of their money.
BusinessJezebel

Bill Gates Swears He's a Good Dude

In a series of scathing reports Sunday, The New York Times, Daily Beast, and Wall Street Journal wrote varying accounts of Bill Gates’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which was reportedly much closer than previously imagined. The Times also reported allegations that he had a “reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.” Now, Bill Gates’s spokesperson has firmly denied the latest crop of allegations leveled at the uber-billionaire, claiming that it is “extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published.”
Economytheaegisalliance.com

Bill Gates allegedly had affair with Microsoft employee

(The AEGIS Alliance) – Bill Gates purportedly had an affair with a Microsoft staff member and also the rendezvous was actually being probed by the business’s panel in 2020 when Gates left the company, according to a Sunday report. The business’s panel realized in 2019 that a Microsoft designer penned...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bill and Melinda Gates rumored to have lived in ‘separate wings of mansion’ for last five years, says ex-employee

The town of Medina, sittting on a peninsula on the edge of Lake Washington, often starts the morning partly obscured by mist or fog. As the day proceeds and the weather shifts, the mist lifts or is burned off by the sun. The town has fewer than 3,000 residents, many of them wealthy; two of them — Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos — spectacularly so.For many years, Gates and Bezos, both in long marriages, were perceived in sharply different ways: Gates the nerdy do-gooder who was seeking to fix the world’s most pressing challenges such as the climate crisis and...
Relationshipsnewsbrig.com

Jeffrey Epstein gave advice to Bill Gates about ending his marriage

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly gave advice to Bill Gates about ending his marriage with his now-estranged wife Melinda during meetings the two had at the pedophile’s Manhattan townhouse. Epstein, who killed himself in August 2019 in a lower Manhattan jail cell, gave some pointers to Gates about what the Microsoft co-founder...
CelebritiesJezebel

Bill Gates Was Allegedly a Creep to Women He Worked With

It’s been just a couple of weeks since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce and we’ve already learned quite a bit about the factors that may have contributed to the split. (Presumably thanks to Melinda Gates’s divorce lawyers and apparently dogged public relations team.) On Sunday night, Bill Gates...