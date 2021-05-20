16 Rising Artists of the Asian Diaspora in the United States

Jeremy Friedman, Associate Professor at Harvard Business School, discusses why the US should adopt a Maoist Foreign Policy... “It is clear, absolutely clear,” said President Biden at his first presidential press conference, “that this is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.” Biden’s rhetorical flourish echoed a more famous one from his political idol, John F. Kennedy, who declared in his first inaugural speech in 1961 that “we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” There are few sentiments more stirring, and more enduring in the American political lexicon than the notion that the United States represents the last, best hope for freedom and democracy in a dangerous world. As the Biden Administration commences its China policy by simultaneously sanctioning officials and appealing for cooperation on climate change, it seems intent reclaiming this narrative as the basis for rallying fellow democracies to stand up to Beijing.