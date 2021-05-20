newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

16 Rising Artists of the Asian Diaspora in the United States

By Harley Wong
artsy.net
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as artists of color begin to gain a foothold in the upper echelons of the art world, naming widely celebrated Asian diasporic artists with cemented legacies in the art historical canon remains challenging. Oftentimes, it feels as though we’re constantly excavating long overlooked or ignored artistic practices. However, thanks to decades of activism and advocacy from BIPOC artists and art workers, greater attention is being given to contemporary artists of color during their lifetime. Here, we focus on rising artists of the Asian diaspora currently based in the United States. Many of these artists have been experiencing substantial career momentum in recent months, exhibiting in art institutions or international biennials one after the other. Some have honed their craft and bypassed educational barriers, exhibiting in solo shows at leading galleries without an MFA, and sometimes even without a BFA.

www.artsy.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#International Artists#Contemporary Artists#Cultural Institutions#Indigenous Peoples#American Art#Mfa#Bfa#Mannerist#Cross#Arsenal Contemporary#U U R#Milan Fashion Week#Snail Mail#New York Times#Casio#Artforum#Mariam Beauty Salon#Carl Freedman Gallery#Ingres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Visual Art
Place
Asia
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
TrafficPLANetizen

United States

The Future of Transportation: Well-Funded Buses (Not Self-Driving Cars) Study: New Markets Tax Credit 'Does What it Promises, Most of the Time'. Dollar Stores Close to Half of New Store Openings in 2021. 21 hours ago. CNN. Local Control and the Housing Crisis. 22 hours ago. Slate. Orlando Now Less...
PhotographyIn Style

Almost Asian, Almost American

One photographer set out to examine the impact of both Asian and American beauty ideals on the AAPI community. Diana King is a Chinese American photographer based in Nashville. Here, she shares an exclusive first look at the latest installment of her ongoing photo project, Almost Asian, Almost American, in which she explores the often conflicting impacts of Eastern and Western beauty ideals on Asian American women. When the project is completed, she will have photographed and interviewed 100 women between the ages of 18-45.
San Francisco, CAindybay.org

Asian Hate Is on the Rise

Ever since COVID happened, many hate crimes towards Asians have been multiplying. The age group of Asians being targeted comprises older people ages 65 and older because they are more vulnerable and cannot fight back. As an Asian American myself, it is very concerning to see other Asian people being attacked for no apparent reason. These attacks could’ve been against me, my friends, or my family.
EngineeringTelegraph

Rise of robot artists challenges what it means to be human

For 20 years, Aidan Meller welcomed artists into his London and Oxford galleries to show him their work. Over time, however, he felt his visitors were increasingly missing the essence of greatness; the ability to capture the issues that mattered most to today's audiences. Frustrated, he eventually stopped trying to...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Two women stabbed in San Francisco amid rise in anti-Asian attacks

Two women are in hospital after they were stabbed at a bus stop in San Francisco in the latest attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic. The women, one 63 and the second 84, were waiting for the bus on San Francisco’s Market Street early Tuesday evening when a man stabbed them each multiple times.
Books & LiteratureEurekAlert

Puerto Rican youth literature: marginalized, but not marginal

While Marilisa Jiménez Garcia, assistant professor of English and Latinx Studies at Lehigh University, was pursuing her studies, an archives course inspired her to rethink the term "children's literature." She found it often functioned as a stand-in for stories that were "...very Anglo-based, very much linked to Alice in Wonderland - which we know and we love - but I was trying to let people know that there's so much more."
U.S. Politicsjurist.org

A Maoist Foreign Policy for the United States

Jeremy Friedman, Associate Professor at Harvard Business School, discusses why the US should adopt a Maoist Foreign Policy... “It is clear, absolutely clear,” said President Biden at his first presidential press conference, “that this is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.” Biden’s rhetorical flourish echoed a more famous one from his political idol, John F. Kennedy, who declared in his first inaugural speech in 1961 that “we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” There are few sentiments more stirring, and more enduring in the American political lexicon than the notion that the United States represents the last, best hope for freedom and democracy in a dangerous world. As the Biden Administration commences its China policy by simultaneously sanctioning officials and appealing for cooperation on climate change, it seems intent reclaiming this narrative as the basis for rallying fellow democracies to stand up to Beijing.
Photographygirltalkhq.com

New Photo Book Documents The Mexican American Lowrider Movement From A Female Perspective

Los Angeles-based photographer Kristin Bedford’s new photo book ‘Cruise Night’, available to buy on Tuesday May 4, 2021, pulls back the curtain on LA’s Mexican American lowrider car culture, aiming to tackle the misconceptions and celebrate the uniqueness of this marginalized community. She is the first woman to create an original large-scale body of work about this American movement.
MinoritiesEssence

The Power of Allyship Between Black and Asian-Americans

“If we aren't mindful of how our communities have been pitted against each other, we can unintentionally perpetuate white supremacy," says organizer and pastor Rev. Raymond Chang. May 1st marked the beginning of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. While Asian-Americans and Black Americans have had a complicated relationship, there...
Minoritieshoustonpublicmedia.org

Black Americans And The Racist Architecture Of Homeownership

DonnaLee Norrington in her living room with grandchildren. Norrington and her younger sister MaryJosephine Norrington own a three-bedroom house in Compton, where three generations of her family currently live. // Nevil Jackson for NPR. This story is part of an NPR series, We Hold These Truths, on American democracy. Last...
MinoritiesHyperallergic

Preserving Racist Monuments, Julie Mehretu, Lowrider Car Culture

Today more museum professionals are considering what it could mean to exhibit defaced monuments. Immersive exhibition brings together over 200 works from Paik’s five-decade career combining art and technology. Strike MoMA’s fifth week of action culminated in a series of teach-ins highlighting the links between Gustavo Cisneros, the husband of...
Minoritiesclick orlando

Asian American contributions that shape our everyday life

If you ever visited the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the Louvre or visited Yahoo.com, you are enjoying just some of the many contributions of Asian Americans. With creativity and innovation, they’ve changed the world’s landscape and impacted history right here in the United States. For Asian American...
MinoritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

What Is the History of Anti-Asian Discrimination in the United States? A Timeline

The recent rise in violence against Asian Americans has lent new visibility to the long history of discrimination experienced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs). “AAPI” represents a coalition that spans from Native Hawaiians and Samoans to Indians and Vietnamese Americans. Our presence on this land predates the United States, though we have been constantly entangled with violence, solidarity, discrimination, protest, power, and white supremacy.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Press

LAAUNCH: Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change

Survey Reveals 8 Out Of 10 Asian Americans Say They Are Discriminated Against And 77% Do Not Feel Respected In The U.S. SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) today announced the findings of its inaugural STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.), a comprehensive assessment of Americans' attitudes toward Asian Americans, and one of the first such studies in 20 years. The survey reveals 8 out of 10 Asian Americans say they are discriminated against in the U.S. and 77% do not feel respected. The STAATUS Index examines stereotypes and prejudices that have affected Asian Americans for generations.
MinoritiesAnimation Magazine

Watch: CAPE Spotlights Asian-American Artists for AAPI History Month

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the organization CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) has shared Awakening — a powerful video that celebrates Asian Americans, with a spotlight on artists whose work has changed the world. The piece opens with reflections on the growing number of racist attacks against these communities in the U.S. and what it means to be Asian American, before diving into a spotlight on the beautiful, affecting contributions AAPI artists have made to the world of animation.
Public Healthreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The United States, India and the coronavirus

The news stories these days are filled with the havoc that the second wave of COVID-19 is causing on India and its fragile public health and health care infrastructure. A lot of emergency aid to the tune of a few million dollars in the form of Band-Aid solutions — oxygen cylinders, masks, etc. — is being funneled to India.