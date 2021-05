Mel B has spoken about her traumatising experience of domestic abuse, shortly after starring in a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.The Spice Girls star gave an interview to The Guardian in which she spoke about the impact of the abuse she alleges took place during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte.Belafonte has repeatedly denied the claims against him made by the singer, born Melanie Brown. They reached a private settlement in 2017.“I felt so much self-hate… I’d lied to so many people,” Brown said in the interview. “Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get...