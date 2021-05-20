newsbreak-logo
Queen Tingz: Nicki Minaj And Wendy Williams Call A Truce in Feud

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 17 hours ago
Wendy Williams has joined in on giving Nicki Minaj praise for her latest musical release. The Queens emcee has been the topic of discussion following the re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, last Friday, USA News Hour reports. Included in the project are three new tracks that hip-hop fans have been lauding for showing off her lyrical ability and solidifying her reign as the top female rapper on the scene.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
