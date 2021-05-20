Queen Tingz: Nicki Minaj And Wendy Williams Call A Truce in Feud
Wendy Williams has joined in on giving Nicki Minaj praise for her latest musical release. The Queens emcee has been the topic of discussion following the re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, last Friday, USA News Hour reports. Included in the project are three new tracks that hip-hop fans have been lauding for showing off her lyrical ability and solidifying her reign as the top female rapper on the scene.www.blackenterprise.com