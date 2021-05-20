newsbreak-logo
Ex-officers face criminal charges following arrest of elderly woman with dementia

By Colton Salaz
WJAC TV
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (SBG) — Multiple charges have been filed against two former police officers for their alleged involvement in a violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Online court records released Wednesday show former Loveland officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali have each been charged with three separate crimes related to the arrest of Karen Garner in June 2020.

