1709 Lakeview Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

Gorgeous all brick 2 story built in 2005 which boast an IMPRESSIVE front porch that stretches the length of the property. Close to VCU and just a bike ride away from Byrd and Maymont Park. As you enter you will find double doors leading to the 19x14 living room that is PERFECT for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen has cabinets GALORE, PANTRY and BREAKFAST BAR! Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave over stove ALL CONVEY. Just past the first floor half bath you will find the perfect Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer that also convey with the property! As you head upstairs you will be AMAZED by the closet space and size of the three bedrooms. Master bedroom has an on-suite bathroom. Large deck off of the kitchen makes outside entertaining a plus. Best of all you will enjoy RARE OFF STREET PARKING for two vehicles in the rear of the property as well as an attached outside storage shed. Great property – great buy!