A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday on her third driving while intoxicated charge after police responded to an traffic collision, officials said. According to Bryan police, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Finfeather Road on Thursday to speak with a man who said Bobbie Johnson Farris, 62, had hit his car at the intersection of Waco Street and Old Kurten Road. The man followed Farris, who had stopped in a driveway in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street.