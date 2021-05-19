Lee Evans, Record-Setting San Jose State Sprinter and Olympic Champion, Dies at 74

Diana Morales may only be along for the ride. Nonetheless the junior midfielder is embracing her role with the Santa Clara University women’s soccer team. A 2018 graduate of Menlo-Atherton, Morales is steadfast in her bench role as the Broncos prepare to play for the NCAA women’s soccer national championship Monday against Florida State. Morales appeared in just two matches this season and has yet to see the field through Santa Clara’s four wins through the NCAA tournament.