Lee Evans, Record-Setting San Jose State Sprinter and Olympic Champion, Dies at 74
Lee Evans, a record-setting sprinter and social justice activist who grew up in San Jose and won two gold medals at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday. He was 74. USA Track & Field confirmed Evans' death. Evans' family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week, The Mercury News reported.www.kqed.org