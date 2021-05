The Prime Minister committed long ago to a full-scale public inquiry into the Covid pandemic response so it came as no surprise to hear him confirm that one is to be set up, albeit not for another year. This time frame makes sense since we have yet to emerge fully from the current lockdown and fears persist, whether justified or not, that another wave may come once most restrictions on social contact are removed. If that were to happen, many of those whose evidence to an inquiry would be valuable will have other things on their plate. As Boris Johnson told MPs, it should not take people away from essential tasks or freeze up Whitehall in time-consuming preparations.