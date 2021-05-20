16-year-old boy arrested for assault, robbery of SF Chinatown store owner

SAN FRANCISCO - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection to a robbery and assault of a shop owner in San Francisco's Chinatown over the weekend, police say. On Saturday May 15, at around noon, police said the suspect stole several smart phone cases from a store on the 900 block of Grant Avenue. When the shop's owner tried to stop the suspect, he allegedly assaulted the 44-year-old woman, striking her in the face.