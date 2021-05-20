Community Calendar

Along with its base in Chelsea, the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation reaches to neighboring communities such as Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge. The foundation was created to cultivate personal and community wellness, helping residents and guests eat better, move more, avoid unhealthy substances, and have healthy connection with others. The goal of the 5 Healthy Towns Project, which is supported by the namesake foundation, is to have the five healthiest towns in the Midwest. The foundation operates four wellness centers that include special needs classes, gyms, pools, and group fitness classes. Outside of the centers, the foundation also supports community spaces such as farmers markets. The foundation also provides funding to community groups that are helping their cities meet their wellness plans.