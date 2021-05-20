Community Calendar

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePOWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS will benefit you whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend or someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country. This workshop focuses on self-care for you, the caregiver. The workshop will not focus on specific diseases or hands-on care. In...

Stockbridge, MIdbusiness.com

5 Healthy Towns Foundation

Along with its base in Chelsea, the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation reaches to neighboring communities such as Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge. The foundation was created to cultivate personal and community wellness, helping residents and guests eat better, move more, avoid unhealthy substances, and have healthy connection with others. The goal of the 5 Healthy Towns Project, which is supported by the namesake foundation, is to have the five healthiest towns in the Midwest. The foundation operates four wellness centers that include special needs classes, gyms, pools, and group fitness classes. Outside of the centers, the foundation also supports community spaces such as farmers markets. The foundation also provides funding to community groups that are helping their cities meet their wellness plans.
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

From the Superintendent’s Desk: Brian Friddle ready to begin work in Stockbridge

I look forward to joining the Stockbridge community on July 1 as superintendent. I have served in education for 26 years; 20 years as an administrator and the last 14 years as a superintendent in Ingham County. My wife Carmen and I have been married for 31 years and we have three children, two boys and a girl. We enjoy traveling, athletics and the arts. Carmen, Alexis (our daughter) and I are looking forward to participating in the community this summer and into the new school year.
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

The Open Air Market of Stockbridge is on the Town Square: May 14

This is the Market’s 11th season and each Friday through October 29 (26 weeks), we will be on the township square in downtown Stockbridge from 4 to 7 pm. Items available this week include: bedding, vegetable and herb plants, rhubarb, honey, eggs, cheese, jam, bread, pies, baked goods, chocolates, maple syrup, spiced nuts, fresh dried herbs, kettle corn, soaps, candles, art and more. We also hope to have asparagus.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Sponsors

We at the Stockbridge Community News are grateful to all who have expressed their encouragement and financial support. While those who have contributed their time and effort are too numerous to mention here, the News gratefully wishes to recognize our Annual 2017 and Charter Sponsors for their monetary donations:. Platinum...
Lansing, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

New Health Center And Pharmacy To Lansing Area

It is always nice to have everything you need close to where you live. When I am moving to a new place to live, I always make sure there is a grocery store nearby, as well as a Pharmacy, and even a good dry cleaner. I, like most folk like convivence.
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

“Guiding Good Choices” Virtual Parent Workshops

SRSLY is partnering with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and the Community Mental Health Partnership of Southeast Michigan to lead free “Guiding Good Choices” parent workshops in Stockbridge, Chelsea, Dexter, and Manchester. Due to social distancing, our parent workshops will now be held virtually!. These workshops help parents with communication, bonding,...