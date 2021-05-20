newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ex-officers face criminal charges following arrest of elderly woman with dementia

By Colton Salaz
Turnto10.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (SBG) — Multiple charges have been filed against two former police officers for their alleged involvement in a violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Online court records released Wednesday show former Loveland officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali have each been charged with three separate crimes related to the arrest of Karen Garner in June 2020.

turnto10.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Criminal Charges#Accused Of Assault#Criminal Court#Federal Charges#The Assault#Sbg#Cnn#Arrest Warrants#Multiple Charges#Elderly Woman#Police#Second Degree Assault#Official Misconduct#Felonies#Online Court Records#Minorities#Face#National Backlash#Body Camera Footage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
Related
Alto, GAmainstreetnews.com

Alto woman arrested on drug charges following five-month investigation

An Alto woman has been arrested on drug charges after a five-month investigation by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Agents. Stacey Lynn Collins, 43, of Alto, was arrested after a traffic stop on May 6. Five 1-gallon bags of methamphetamine were...
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Bryan woman arrested after collision, faces third DWI charge

A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday on her third driving while intoxicated charge after police responded to an traffic collision, officials said. According to Bryan police, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Finfeather Road on Thursday to speak with a man who said Bobbie Johnson Farris, 62, had hit his car at the intersection of Waco Street and Old Kurten Road. The man followed Farris, who had stopped in a driveway in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Wednesday Afternoon Disturbance

A Carroll woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges following a reported disturbance. Officers with the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of E. 7th Street at approximately 4:01 p.m. Authorities say the woman, identified as 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Stricker, assaulted two victims and used a metal signpost to damage a door and destroy a child’s motorbike. Law enforcement attempted to take Stricker into custody and she resisted arrest, resulting in injuries to both officers. She was restrained and transported to the Carroll County jail where she was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury, aggravated misdemeanors, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief, simple misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance after appearing before a magistrate with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, May 27.
Ottumwa, IAottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Arrested Twice in Five Hours, Faces Charges

An Ottumwa woman was arrested twice in a five hour span this past weekend and faces multiple charges. Court records say at 1:39 AM on Saturday, May 8th, Ottumwa police were called to Ottumwa Regional Health Center for a person creating a disturbance in the lobby. When officers arrived, they told 54-year-old Tyann Handling, who was allegedly causing the disturbance, to leave the premises.
Franklin, TNIdaho8.com

Couple charged with defrauding elderly woman

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Franklin, TN, couple was arrested on Tuesday on charges they attempted defraud an elderly widow of $1.7 million, Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee announced. Karl Hampton, 63, and his wife Deborah, 59, were arrested at their home on...
Violent Crimesthecut.com

4 Ex-Officers Face Federal Charges for George Floyd’s Murder

On Friday, a federal grand jury indicted four former Minneapolis police officers, including Derek Chauvin, in connection with the murder of George Floyd, who died in police custody last year after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. As CNN reports, Chauvin — who was found guilty...
Sevierville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Man and woman arrested for drug charges following SWAT standoff in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars after Sevierville authorities had to call in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to deal with an armed standoff. According to the Sevierville Police Department, Sevier County deputies initially went to a home on Retreat Street Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. to arrest a man who had sealed indictments against him for possessing and selling methamphetamine, as well as three indictments for possessing and selling Schedule III drugs -- which include opioid painkillers.
Clark County, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Couple arrested for drug charges

A couple was arrested in Clark County during a traffic stop for drug charges. On Saturday, deputies recognized indications of criminal behavior from Lee Miller and Karie Miller. They observed a pipe used to smoke marijuana inside their vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the deputies found over two...
Public Safetythechronicle-online.com

Man faces eight counts of driving while prohibited

A Toronto man was charged with numberous offences this weekend following a collision in Selkirk. The charges include eight counts of driving while prohibited and two counts of driving with a licence under suspension. The crash on Main Street East was reported to police around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police report...
Accidentsbarrie360.com

Teenage driver facing criminal charges following Vaughan crash that claimed 4-year-old boy’s life

A young boy is dead following a tragic collision in Vaughan. York Regional Police report that a vehicle went off the road and struck three people in a driveway on Athabasca Drive at around noon Sunday. A 10-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were rushed to hosptial with life-threatening injuries. The young boy has since died. The 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition. An adult male was treated at hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Attorney for Roddie Bryan - who filmed Ahmaud Arbery's killing - claims 'any patriotic American would have done the same thing' as he and his two neighbors plead not guilty to federal hate crimes

An attorney for the Georgia man who was charged after he filmed the fatal shooting of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery has claimed any 'patriotic American' would have done the same thing. William 'Roddie' Bryan is among the three men charged with federal hate crimes in the slaying of the 25-year-old...