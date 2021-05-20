newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra County, NM

Elephant Butte Accepts Positive Audit

By Chuck Wentworth
gpkmedia.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong many action items on the Elephant Butte City Council’s May 19 regular meeting agenda, was the official receipt of a final audit report for the 2019/2020 fiscal year. Contracted auditor Ashley Tierney presented the report and said the audit was being returned with an unmodified opinion, which board members were told was regarded as a “clean” audit and the best opinion the city could receive.

www.gpkmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sierra County, NM
City
Elephant Butte, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Year In Review#County Council#State Department#Safety Board#Rio Grande Yacht Club#Board Approval#Board Members#Fiscal Year#Council Members#Unanimous Approval#City Council#Member#Regulations#State Law#Councilors#Election#Endorsement#Opinion#Ohv Safety Helmets#Staggered Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sierra County, NMgpkmedia.com

Communications Upgrade For Sierra County

As anticipated in a visit to Sierra County’s new administration building earlier this weeks and reported in this Friday’s edition of the Sierra County Sentinel, contractors began assembly of a new communications tower just after the newspaper’s weekly deadline Thursday, May 13. This substantial tower will serve the Sierra County...
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

Landscape planning takes long view

For a land management agency that has been in existence for over 100 years, you may not be surprised to learn that the management approach of the New Mexico State Land Office is almost as dated. Historically, leasing decisions from the office have been “one-offs,” piecemeal leases that did little...
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

On Day 2 of convention, New Mexico Republicans focus on future

AMARILLO, Texas — The future of the Republican Party of New Mexico is taking shape in a neighboring state. While the optics of holding its annual convention and doing its political planning in Texas are less than ideal, Republicans felt somewhat powerless in their decision, saying COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham imposed on New Mexico left them with little choice.
Sierra County, NMgpkmedia.com

County Leaders Join To Review Budget

Keeping pace with other municipalities across the state, Sierra County Commissioners and administrative team members joined for a special budget workshop Tuesday morning, May 11. The full day’s schedule included meetings with all department managers and/or representatives, as well as detailed scrutiny of all established programs and ongoing projects. Gathered...
Sierra County, NMgpkmedia.com

Hospital District Question To Voters

After receiving word that efforts to gain legislative support for a bill aimed at creating a special hospital district in Sierra County were unsuccessful April 15, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Joint Powers Commission (JPC) agreed to begin taking steps to place this issue on the upcoming November County election ballot.