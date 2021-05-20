newsbreak-logo
NFL

Jalen Hurts has the wisdom ready in Philadelphia

By Mark Inabinett
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had the phrases turning when he met with reporters on Wednesday in Philadelphia, where he’s participating in the Eagles’ OTAs. “When that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing no payments,” Hurts said, along with “We’re very hungry, and we don’t plan on missing meals.”. The first...

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
