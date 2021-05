Former NBA coach Barry Hecker has been sharing his expertise for more than 40 years with players of all ages. (Photo by Catherine Garrett) It’s not often an NBA coach comes to town. And yet it just so happens that Utah is lucky enough to be the home of former NBA assistant coach Barry Hecker who has been teaching the game of basketball for more than 40 years. The veteran coach, who lives in Murray, became used to life on the road after a 21-year NBA coaching career with stints for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Following his retirement in 2013, he has conducted clinics in other states and countries while also working with high school and college players on an individual basis, including some in Utah.