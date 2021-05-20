newsbreak-logo
Reader Photo: A turn of turtles

The Spokesman-Review
 18 hours ago

Melanie Williams took this photo of a group of turtles in the Spokane River near the Maringo Trailhead as seen in mid-May. Local journalism is essential. Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Spokane, WAKXLY

Vaccinated? Free booze could be in your future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccinated Washingtonians will soon be able to get a free drink, thanks to the Liquor and Cannabis Board. The LCB has announced that they will provide a limited allowance to local breweries, wineries and distilleries, so they can provide a pint of beer, glass of wine or other alcoholic drink to customers who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Miracle Monday: Cleft lip care grows for the Spokane community

SPOKANE, Wash.- Kids born with cleft lips have on average, 12 surgeries in the span of 18 years. It’s those who are connected to a team of specialists for treatment throughout that time period that have the best outcomes. Up until recently, Spokane didn’t offer that. These specialized teams include...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Front & Center: Rose and Blossom owner Terri O’Connor leads floral shop through change and adversity

Terri O’Connor believes in infusing joy into flowers and sending them out into the world. Owner of Rose & Blossom, O’Connor launched the flower shop as Just Roses in 1992, specializing in bringing customers fresh, farm-direct roses. The business rebranded to Rose & Blossom in 2014 and expanded to become a full-service florist, providing handmade arrangements for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and funerals from its two Spokane-area locations.
Spokane County, WAPosted by
KREM2

Fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing reported in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fraudulent COVID-19 testing has been reported in Spokane County, according to local and state health officials. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) wrote in a press release on Friday that reports to a hotline run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) describe "unqualified individuals going door-to-door asking people to participate in a nasal swab test."
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Fairmount Memorial Association to host memorial weekend events

SPOKANE, Wash. - For those staying local and looking to get out for Memorial Day weekend, Fairmount Memorial Association has a full lineup of outdoor activities planned. SATURDAY, MAY 29, 10 A.M. The 1st Annual Race to Remember 5k Fun Run will take place at Riverside Memorial Park. Participants can...
Spokane, WAKREM

3 Things to know Monday

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Garfield Elementary students paint mural for Garland District

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Blue Door Theatre is getting a colorful upgrade this weekend. About 80 students from Garfield Elementary came out to paint a new mural in the Garland District. It’s all part of a $4,500 grant the school received from Spokane Arts. The students are working with professional...
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Dierks Bentley to play Northern Quest Resort and Casino July 30th

SPOKANE, Wash – County Superstar Dierks Bentley is coming to Eastern Washington. Northern Quest Resort and Casino has announced a concert for July 30th at 7:30 P.M. Ticket prices are $69/$89/$109/$129 and go on sale Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online HERE . Box Office...
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Explaining Spokane’s high rentals and low supply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local experts are calling Spokane’s housing situation a crisis, because of high prices and low vacancy rates. According to the Executive Director of Spokane’s Low-Income Housing Consortium, Ben Stuckart, apartment prices have increased 14% from 2020 to 2021. In just April of 2021, prices increased by 5%.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Spokane County, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Spokane’s most spendy condo listed for $2.5M

SPOKANE — For $2.5 million, a one-of-a-kind luxury condominium in downtown Spokane could be yours. The 3,440-square-foot condo above P.F. Chang’s in a building formerly occupied by Burlington Coat Factory at 809 W. Main Ave., Unit 301 was listed on the market last week. If the condo sells for its...
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Famous South Hill bison gives birth!

SPOKANE, Wash- If you live in the South Hill, you have a new neighbor!. Friday at 12:15 p.m. Bazel was born to the famous South Hill bison Baxter and Hazel. The bison caretaker, Jenn Bercier says her and owner Kevin Davidson came up with a combination of the names Baxter and Hazel, thus Bazel was named.