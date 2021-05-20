newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North, SC

North Texas wedding planner used COVID funds to buy Teslas and trucks, feds say

By ORDER REPRINT
Island Packet Online
 17 hours ago

A North Texas wedding planner could go to prison after he was caught illegally using COVID-19 relief funds, officials say. Fahad Shah, the owner of Weddings by Farah, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge after he was accused of seeking over $3 million in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a coronavirus relief program intended to help businesses survive the pandemic.

www.islandpacket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
North, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Teslas#North Texas#Feds#Federal Loans#Federal Prosecutors#Texas Prosecutors#Tax Fraud#Freightliner#Mercedes Benz Van#Trucks#Fraudulent Tax Documents#Covid 19 Relief Funds#Ppp Funds#Businesses#Ppp Loans#Personal Loans#Mortgage#Fraudulent Grounds#Weddings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Spartanburg County, SCthecentersquare.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Four more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region. Statewide, there are 337 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Orangeburg County mask rules end under gov’s order

Due to Gov. Henry McMaster’s recent executive order regarding face masks, Orangeburg County’s face covering ordinance is no longer in effect. The county’s ordinance relied on the governor’s previous orders and state of emergency, which was dissolved with his new executive order. The county continues to study the new order...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

NURSES 2021: Patti Padgett 'called to help and care for children'

The nomination: The Orangeburg County School District believes they have the best lead nurse in the world in Patti Padgett. She is the coordinator of Nursing and School Health Initiatives, leading a team of 29 school nurses to promote school health services. Padgett is a proven community, district and state health care leader, an exceptional collaborative partner with health care agencies and an advocate for health care professionals.
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Orangeburg County: 1 death, 1 probable coronavirus death

One Orangeburg County resident died Sunday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. In addition, an Orangeburg County resident’s death Monday was probably due to the coronavirus. Both residents were in the 65 and over age category. Statewide, there are...