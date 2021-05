Summer is just around the corner and outdoor hangouts are still the perfect way to enjoy a(nother) pandemic summer. With the CDC lifting restrictions on mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals outdoors, hosting a backyard soiree is going to be lit (see what I did there?). If you are lucky enough to have a backyard or patio, you can finally host more comfortable get-togethers. Before you call all of your vaccinated friends and family over, though, you’ll want to prep the space and ready it for a cozy hangout. Here are a few ways to spice up your space for a long-awaited backyard party.