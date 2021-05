The Rip Curl Rottnest Search is live as we head into the Round of 32. Several key matchups loom like Nikki van Dijk vs. Steph Glimore. It’ll also be interesting to see if Caio Ibelli and Yago Dora can keep their respective hot streaks going as well as other young up-and-comers like Jacob Willcox. Tune in now here or at WorldSurfLeague.com.