When Kelly Slater won his first world title in 1992, he became the youngest surfer to win this prestigious prize. Now, almost 30 years later, and with ten more world titles under his belt, Slater’s place among the world’s greatest athletes is undisputed. But the record-breaking number of titles hasn’t slowed the Florida-native down. At 49, he is still competing professionally. In 2020, he finished 8th in the World Surf League’s Men’s Championship Tour—an incredible achievement given that the other 34 surfers on the Tour are in their 20s and 30s.