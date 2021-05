Playoff time is approaching quickly and the Heat are starting to turn things up a notch. “The Heat is now on”, with Miami defeating the Charlotte Hornets 121-111 at the Spectrum Center. Miami has now moved into sole possession of sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. With their win in Charlotte and Boston’s loss to Portland this was able to happen. There are still 7 games left in the season. The Heat would like to solidify the best spot possible in the Playoff race. This victory against the Hornets is a great catalyst for them to make this happen. Jimmy Butler, who finished the game with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists had great things to say about how the team has been playing lately overall.