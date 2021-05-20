The GOP’s Plan to Move On From Jan. 6? Flood the Zone With Shit.

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy—an unapologetic Trump sycophant who can’t seem to quit the twice-impeached 45th U.S. president—is rounding up support from fellow Republicans in an effort to excommunicate Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her position as conference chair in favor of vocal Trumper Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). “This is no time to take our eye off the ball,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to colleagues, which was tweeted Monday afternoon by Politico’s Jake Sherman. “If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team. Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday… The stakes are too high to come up short. I trust you agree.”