Surprising Health Benefits Of Sardines

Lucky Charms were not a staple of my childhood breakfasts. The morning meal that stands out the most in my memory is a heaping bowl of leftover spaghetti and meatballs. My mother and I would sometimes sit at the counter of (the now-departed) LJ Diner in Margate, Florida, where I’d order pasta covered in red sauce. The portion was huge for an 8-year-old, so while my mom got some well-deserved rest the next morning, I’d scoop some into a bowl and warm it up in the microwave. There was something so delightful about a morning pasta twirl ― the savory dish was comforting and made me happier than a bowl of cereal ever did.