Surprising Health Benefits Of Sardines

By Anne Taylor
healthdigest.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSardines are a small fish from the herring family. They are usually canned in the United States and known for their strong smell. If you're not a fan, you might want to give this fish another chance. Here are the health benefits of sardines. To begin with, sardines are high...

Eating sardines regularly helps prevent type 2 diabetes

The health benefits of sardines and oily fish are widely known: their high levels of unsaturated fats help to regulate cholesterol levels and prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases. However, the benefits don't end there. A study led by Diana Diaz Rizzolo, lecturer and researcher of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) Faculty of Health Sciences and the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS), has discovered that the regular consumption of sardines helps to prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. Nutrients found in high quantities in sardines—such as taurine, omega 3, calcium and vitamin D—help to protect against this disease which, according to CIBERDEM's Di@betes study, affects around 14% of the Spanish population over the age of 18.