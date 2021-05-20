Phinsider Question Of The Day 05/19/2021

Everyone knows about the Pro Football Hall Of Fame and also the fact that there are some ex Miami Dolphins players that have been overlooked and are long overdue for induction to the hall. The Miami Dolphins also have the “Miami Dolphins Honor Roll”. Their honor roll is also sometimes referred to as the “Ring Of Honor” as the inductees into the Honor Roll are commemorated by having their name on a plaque along with their number hung on a ring around the second level of Hard Rock Stadium.