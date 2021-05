The Portland Trail Blazers are at home in the Moda Center tonight, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s a big game for a lot of reasons — one being that after over a year, fans are finally back in the building. While it’s at a low capacity, having Rip City back in the arena is sure to add to the Blazers’ energy. Tonight is also a big game as the Lakers and the Trail Blazers are both fighting to avoid the play-in tournament. Tonight’s game will have a big impact on who advances safely to the playoffs and who fights for their spot in the play-in. It’s a big game tonight, and Portland needs the win.