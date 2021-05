I am not typically big into gamebooks. I love the concept and appreciate how influential physical gamebooks have been over the decades in shaping video games. I also really appreciate just how well the gamebook experience translates digitally to touchscreen devices, making it easy to carry around dozens if not hundreds of books in your pocket with niceties like animations, auto-bookmarking, and lots more. Arguably, due to their ability to be even more interactive than a physical book, digital gamebooks have just about spun out into their own distinctive type of game. I love and appreciate all of these things, but I just don’t personally get sucked into gamebooks all that often.