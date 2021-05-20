Latin American Airlines Seek Right Fleet Balance Amid Uncertainty

With the progress in mass vaccination, passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints have observed a strong uptick in recent months. However, the air travel demand remains 50% below pre-Covid levels – indicating a downside risk for American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL). After two rounds of payroll support, the U.S. government initiated a third phase as the huge salary cost head can trigger involuntary furloughs. While government support programs have buoyed investor sentiments and pushed airline stocks higher, American Airlines’ low net margins due to sizable interest expenses are likely to impact long-term shareholder returns. Notably, the PSP-3 requirements include suspension of dividends and share repurchases until September 2022. Given the tepid air travel demand and a slow macroeconomic recovery, Trefis believes that AAL stock is a risky bet at current levels. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, American Airlines Valuation.