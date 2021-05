JANESVILLE—A bit of wine, a few good friends and a smattering of tasty food. When it comes to plans for a fine spring day, most people wouldn’t ask for more. On Saturday, May 22, two such opportunities will be available in Janesville. During the day, Downtown Janesville Inc. will host its first wine walk of the year. At night, HealthNet of Rock County presents its annual Pairings That Please fundraiser.