Soap Opera Digest: It’s been a very long time since we’ve seen you in the pages of Digest, Dan! Please give us an update on where you are. Daniel McVicar: I am based in Turin, Italy, and have been here since 2007. Around that time I was going back and forth a lot, but since my son was born in 2012, I have stayed closer here. Turin is a charming city, the original seat of Italy and the former home of the Savoia family, the kings of Italy. If you like chocolate, coffee, wine and good food, you may be happy here.