Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Got Married In Secret? - Bobby Bones Reveals He Wasn't Invited!

Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary celebration continues with today’s release of iconic recording artist Katy Perry’s new single and video, “Electric.” Katy, whose love for all things Pokémon dates back to childhood, when she played the original video games on her Game Boy, created the track especially for “Pokémon 25: The Album,” which will be released this fall by Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records. “There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric,” sings Katy in the anthemic track, which celebrates the joy inherent in pursuing a dream, buoyed by the love and support of friends. Katy’s collaborators on the song include The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion – who teamed up with her on “Daisies,” a song from her new album, Smile – and Bruce Weigner. Listen to “Electric” here: http://katy.to/electricPR.