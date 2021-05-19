Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Got Married In Secret? - Bobby Bones Reveals He Wasn't Invited!

WHY IS PIKACHU IN THIS: Katy Perry, “Electric” - Well, here’s a music video for a song that Katy Perry has made that also sounds like it belongs in a deodorant commercial. Truthfully, I cannot follow what is happening. Katy Perry and her best friend, Pikachu, inspire a girl to follow her dreams; that appears to be wearing a leopard print coat in Hawaii while also singing at an open-mic night. Katy Perry also has enough “electric” in her to light up a lighthouse? But I have to assume Pikachu helped because isn’t that his whole thing? Anyway, the song isn’t for me, but I do hope that someone at Deodorant Soundtracks LLC is listening because this will be great for them. —Megan Reynolds.