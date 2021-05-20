Melissa & Doug 8 Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles Boxed Set Only $9.52 on Amazon (Regularly $26)

This set includes two boxes of four puzzles each, one in a pet theme, the other in a fanciful friends themed – including a fairy and princess!. These puzzles are nice (we bought a set of different ones afterward). The box is separated into 4 so each puzzle can be kept separate. On top of that, each piece is labeled to a puzzle so they can be identified if mixed together. The puzzle can be assembled on top of the box (cover slides on/off). Pieces are made of wood so they should hold up pretty well. However, the particular box we got was not completely square/intact. The sliding cover does not fully stay on and comes off the grooves a bit. Might be an issue with quality control. Puzzles are still nice though.