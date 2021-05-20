newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Melissa & Doug 8 Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles Boxed Set Only $9.52 on Amazon (Regularly $26)

By Jenna
hip2save.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis set includes two boxes of four puzzles each, one in a pet theme, the other in a fanciful friends themed – including a fairy and princess!. These puzzles are nice (we bought a set of different ones afterward). The box is separated into 4 so each puzzle can be kept separate. On top of that, each piece is labeled to a puzzle so they can be identified if mixed together. The puzzle can be assembled on top of the box (cover slides on/off). Pieces are made of wood so they should hold up pretty well. However, the particular box we got was not completely square/intact. The sliding cover does not fully stay on and comes off the grooves a bit. Might be an issue with quality control. Puzzles are still nice though.

hip2save.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jigsaw Puzzles#Set Pieces#Princess#Melissa Doug 8 Wooden#M D#Thick Wooden Pieces#Pet#Square#Enjoyment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingslickdeals.net

12-Pc Melissa & Doug Seaside Sidekicks Sand Cupcake Set $8.90 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or Orders $25+

Amazon [amazon.com] has the 12-Pc Melissa & Doug Seaside Sidekicks Sand Cupcake Set on sale for $8.91. Shipping is free w/ Amazon Prime or on orders $25+. Target [target.com] has the 12-Pc Melissa & Doug Seaside Sidekicks Sand Cupcake Set on sale for $8.91. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Otherwise, shipping is free on orders $35+.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Kids Walkie Talkies (3 Pack) only $16.49!

These Walkie Talkies would make such fun toys for kids!. Amazon has these Kids Walkie Talkies (3 Pack) for just $16.49 when you clip the 20% off e-coupon and use the promo code 7C68EHBB at checkout!. That’s just $5.66 per walkie talkie which is a great deal. Sign up for...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

This Wood Box on Amazon Will Only Cost You $100

With the world soon reopening and many hoping to reemerge from their caverns of isolation sporting a jaw-dropping body transformation that’s more Kim Kardashian than Freddy Krueger, it’s no wonder home workout equipment is having a bit of a moment. After decades of gimmicky infomercials and Instagram oddities, we figured we’d seen ‘em all and no product in this space could possibly stop us in our tracks. And then we came across a wooden box being sold by Amazon Basics for $96.34.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

3-Piece Mini Push Bubble Fidget Sensory Toy only $4.49!

Oh my goodness! These Mini Push Bubble Fidget Toys are adorable!. Amazon has these 3-Piece Mini Push Bubble Fidget Sensory Toys for just $4.49 when you clip the 5% off e-coupon and use the promo code GWQPS9SA at checkout!. These are perfect to put on your key ring or on...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Macy’s: Mom Mug and Wine Glass Set ONLY $9.99 (Reg. $26)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Macy’s: Mom Mug and Wine Glass Set ONLY $9.99 (Reg. $26) Head on over to Macy’s thru 5/9 to score Mom Mug and Wine Glass Set for ONLY $9.99, down from $26. Plus get Free Shipping with $25 purchase.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

AeroGarden, Only $59.99 on Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon has priced matched Best Buy’s deal of the day for an AeroGarden. At both stores, you can find this on sale for only $59.99, originally $99.95. That’s 40% off and the lowest price drop we’ve ever seen on Amazon for this item. This price could be gone tomorrow when Best Buy’s deal ends. Be sure to place your order now to secure this price.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

24-Piece Towel Sets only $39.99 shipped!

Need new towels? Get these 24-Piece Towel Sets for a great deal today!. Today only, Zulily has 24-Piece Towel Sets for just $39.99!. These sets include eight washcloths, four fingertip towels, six hand towels, four bath towels and two bath sheets. There are nine color option to choose from. Plus,...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

TEKTON Pliers 6-Piece Set (PLR99020) - $56.49 at Amazon

I was looking at pliers sets on Amazon and saw this Tekton 6-piece set on sale for $56.49. The regular price seems to be around $85. The tongue-and-groove and the slip-joint pliers are made in the USA. The rest of the set in Taiwan.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Swear This Is the ‘Best Frying Pan Ever Made’—and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Any home cook is well aware that a nonstick skillet is indispensable in the kitchen. Even those who swear by their fleet of cast iron and stainless steel pans tend to keep a nonstick option at arm's reach, pulling it out when perfectly scrambled eggs or charred grilled cheeses are required.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Disney Princess Castle, Only $39.99 on Amazon (Reg. $100)

Today’s limited-time Amazon Treasure Truck deal is for 60% off the Disney Princess Comfy Squad Castle. Score this castle for only $39.99, originally $99.99. Quantities are limited, and this one will sell out — order now. Have you heard about Amazon Treasure Truck yet? Their team of curators handpick deals...
Pet Servicesslickdeals.net

750-Pc Buffalo Games A Dog's Life: Catching the Perfect Treat! Jigsaw Puzzle $5.60 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or Orders $25+

Amazon [amazon.com] has the 750-Pc Buffalo Games A Dog's Life: Catching the Perfect Treat! Jigsaw Puzzle on sale for $5.61. Shipping is free w/ Amazon Prime or on orders $25+. Target [target.com] has the 750-Pc Buffalo Games A Dog's Life: Catching the Perfect Treat! Jigsaw Puzzle on sale for $5.61. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Shipping is free on orders $35+ (only ships w/ $35+ orders).
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Milestone Baby Blanket only $12.49!

This Milestone Baby Blanket would make a great gift idea!. Amazon has this Milestone Baby Blanket for just $12.49 when you use the promo code 50A3DE3T at checkout!. This would make a great baby shower gift idea. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get guaranteed FREE...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Smarty Flutter Butterfly Learning Toy $4.94, Smarty JoJo Plane Learning Toy $8.76 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or FS on $25+

Amazon [amazon.com] has Smarty Kids' Learning Toys Flutter Butterfly or JoJo Plane) on sale listed below. Shipping is free w/ Amazon Prime or free on $25+ orders. Smarty Flutter Butterfly Learning Toy [amazon.com] $4.94. Smarty JoJo Plane Learning Toy [amazon.com] $8.76. Features:. Super-charged learning toy teaches preschoolers on-the-go Smart Technology...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

21-Piece Washable Makeup Toy Set only $6.99!

This 21-Piece Washable Makeup Toy Set will provide hours of fun for kids!. Amazon has this Balnore 21-Piece Washable Makeup Toy Set for just $6.99 right now – the lowest price ever on record!. This set is made from high quality, non-toxic and easy to clean ingredients is free of...
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Shoe Rack Organizer, Only $41.99 on Amazon (Reg. $70)

We’ve got a discount code for you to use on this Shoe Rack Organizer with 3 Shelves online only on Amazon. This deal is super simple. All you need to do is use the code FGMKJBHK at checkout. This will take $28 off the original price of $69.99. Pay only $41.99 for this shoe rack. This code could expire at any moment — order now to lock in this price.
ShoppingPosted by
Domino

We Found the Best Father’s Day Gifts on Amazon

Believe it or not, Father’s Day is a little over a month away (June 20!), which means it’s time to start thinking about gifts. If you want to get ahead on your shopping (read: find the perfect present before it sells out), now’s the time. Whether your dad is always whipping up a tasty new recipe or the resident fixer-upper, gifting him something that speaks to his passions is a foolproof way to make this Father’s Day the best one yet. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Dad-inspired gifts from Amazon to kickstart your search and the best news? All our picks are under $50.
ShoppingTODAY.com

8 thoughtful last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can get on Amazon

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

40-Count 13-Gallon Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags

Amazon has 40-Count 13-Gallon Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags (Blackout / Scent Free) on sale at 2 for $8.85 > now 2 for $9.58 (price shown at checkout) when you add a quantity of 2 to cart. Shipping is free with Prime or on orders of $25 or more.