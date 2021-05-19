newsbreak-logo
North Carolina-Based Agency Wins 11 Top Honors With the 15th Annual Hermes Creative Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, received a total of 11 awards at the 15th annual international Hermes Creative Awards in several categories, spanning Digital Design, Print Media, Editorial and Copywriting. Two of Pace’s creative leaders also received Distinguished Individual Achievement awards.

