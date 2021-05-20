Peter James Baker came into our world six weeks early on June 2, 1982 and left us all too early Tuesday, May 18 when his loving heart failed. Peter graduated from Columbus North in 2000 and spent his four years there running many, many miles on the Cross Country team. He studied for a time at Indiana University with special interest in biological and horticultural sciences. Peter constantly added to his knowledge of growing things and completed the Purdue Master Gardener course in 2016. He liked orchids and nurtured dozens into bloom.