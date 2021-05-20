Bonnie L. Goodchild, 75, of Greensburg, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in Columbus. She was born on April 23, 1946 in Indianapolis, the daughter of James & Isabelle (Mirick) Scudder. She had been a resident of Greensburg the majority of her life and had been employed at Delta Faucet. Bonnie enjoyed fishing, gambling, sewing, cooking, playing Bingo and Scrabble. Survivors include her children, Timothy Ruble and Tammy (Jay) Fletcher both of Hope, Patricia Clemons of Greensburg, Jamie (Tim) Ross of Madison and Darlene (Mark Klosterkemper) Keller of Greensburg; sister, Laveana (Larry) Johnson of Greensburg; brother, James Leroy (Karen Sue) Scudder of Greensburg; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Scudder; sister, Janice Knickerbocker and grandson, Tyler J. Eldridge. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with Rev. Connie Barr officiating. Entombment at Rossburg Cemetery in New Point will take place at a later date. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. We ask visitors to follow social distancing guidelines inside the funeral home and masks are recommended. Bonnie generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Those, like Bonnie, who decide to bequeath their bodies to the health sciences have made a significant contribution that benefits the quality of life and care for the living. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.