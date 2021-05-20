newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensburg, IN

Bonnie L. Goodchild

By Staff Reports
Republic
 18 hours ago

Bonnie L. Goodchild, 75, of Greensburg, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in Columbus. She was born on April 23, 1946 in Indianapolis, the daughter of James & Isabelle (Mirick) Scudder. She had been a resident of Greensburg the majority of her life and had been employed at Delta Faucet. Bonnie enjoyed fishing, gambling, sewing, cooking, playing Bingo and Scrabble. Survivors include her children, Timothy Ruble and Tammy (Jay) Fletcher both of Hope, Patricia Clemons of Greensburg, Jamie (Tim) Ross of Madison and Darlene (Mark Klosterkemper) Keller of Greensburg; sister, Laveana (Larry) Johnson of Greensburg; brother, James Leroy (Karen Sue) Scudder of Greensburg; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Scudder; sister, Janice Knickerbocker and grandson, Tyler J. Eldridge. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with Rev. Connie Barr officiating. Entombment at Rossburg Cemetery in New Point will take place at a later date. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. We ask visitors to follow social distancing guidelines inside the funeral home and masks are recommended. Bonnie generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Those, like Bonnie, who decide to bequeath their bodies to the health sciences have made a significant contribution that benefits the quality of life and care for the living. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

www.therepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Obituaries
City
Greensburg, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Health Science#Scrabble#Cooking#Bonnie Ross#Timothy Tyler#James Isabelle#Delta Faucet#Rossburg Cemetery#Ross Of Madison#Sister#Grandson#Daughter#Brother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Columbus, INRepublic

Hotz anniversary

Max and Martha Hotz of Columbus celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They plan to travel out West this summer. Mr. Hotz and the former Martha Zakutansky were married May 15, 1976 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in West Lafayette. Mr. Hotz is retired from Kaltenbach/SMS. Mrs. Hotz is a...
Columbus, INRepublic

Trendelman anniversary

Ron and Elma Trendelman of Columbus are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. Trendelman and the former Elma Smith were married on May 16, 1971, at North Salem United Methodist Church in Brown County, Indiana. Mr. Trendelman is retired from Dunlap & Company. The couple have have two children, Holly...
Columbus, INRepublic

Around Town – May 17

• Operation Warp Speed, for getting vaccine development in record time. • Willow Leaves of Hope for the delicious brownies and donation to the Daughters of Christ gathering. • Columbus Police Department officer Decker for saving my life from an overdose May 16th, 2018, today I celebrate three years sobriety,...
Columbus, INRepublic

Memorial Day service returning to courthouse grounds May 31

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The annual Memorial Day service at the Bartholomew County Courthouse grounds will be at 11 a.m. May 31. If it rains, the location will be moved to the Cal Brand conference room in Columbus City Hall. A balloon release to honor all veterans who have passed since...
Columbus, INRepublic

Warren W. Baumgart Sr.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Warren passed away surrounded by his family at Four Seasons Retirement Center in Columbus, Indiana. Born in 1922, Warren had just turned 99 years old and died of natural causes. Warren’s mother immigrated to the US from Germany as a teenager and met his father...
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Kathy Ragan

Kathy Ragan, 62, of Brownstown, Indiana passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Columbus Regional Hospital Columbus, Indiana. Born October 15, 1958 in Scottsburg, IN, she was the daughter of the late William Williams and Edna (Begley) Williams. On July 6, 1979 she married John Ragan, who survives. She was...
Columbus, INRepublic

Looking Back – May 16

Nearing the third anniversary of the 2008 flood, Cummins Child Development Center reopened with expanded facilities for infants and toddlers. Three weeks of thunderstorms, floods and nearly daily drizzle put the Front Door project behind by two weeks. 1971. The bell tower of First Christian Church was one of three...
Columbus, INRepublic

IUPUI honors two local couples for philanthropy

Two Columbus couples were honored at the IUPUI Spirit of Philanthropy Awards. Local dentist Dr. Gregory and Stephanie Phillips were honored by the IU School of Dentistry and Tom and Barbara Schoellkopf were honored by IUPUC in the awards ceremony. IUPUI officials said Greg and Stephanie Phillips have been great...
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

Mikah Joan Powers

Mikah Joan Powers entered into this world and passed away only 21 days later, on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, St. Vincent. The daughter of Sydney Smith and Charles Powers, both of Greensburg, Indiana, was born on April 19, 2021 in Indianapolis. There will be a...
Columbus, INRepublic

Religion news – May 15

Editor’s note: Some church services may have moved to online-only formats after The Republic’s deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asbury United Methodist Church — Asbury offers a traditional service and J.A.M. (Jesus and Me) children’s church at 8:45 a.m. and a contemporary service and J.A.M. children’s church at 11 a.m. There are no Sunday school classes at this time.
Columbus, INRepublic

Quick takes – May 15th

If you didn’t have the chance to get outside and support local small businesses this past weekend, you’re in luck — the parking lot along First Street behind Columbus City Hall is filled with vendors again today. That will be the case for the next several Saturdays, as the Columbus...
Bartholomew County, INLocal News Digital

Chris Lane announces candidacy for Bartholomew County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, Chris Lane, has thrown his hat into the ring for Bartholomew County Sheriff in the 2022 election. Lane, if elected, would succeed Sheriff Matt Myers. Lane’s law enforcement career started with the Columbus Police Department, where he spent more than 20 years....
Columbus, INRepublic

Go! Guide – May 13

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY, 536 Fifth St., Columbus. Scheduled online: Life-size Game: Flip Cup Tic-Tac-Toe, 3:30 p.m., May 17; Patio Storytime, 10:30 a.m., May 18, 25; Kids Bingo Family Event, 4 p.m., May 18; Teen STEAM: Geocaching, 4 p.m., May 18; Seed Bombs, 3 p.m., May 19; Livesteam Storytime: Jammie Jam, 6 p.m., May 19; D.I.G. Time, 10:30 a.m., May 20; Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m., May 20; Fri-DIY: Record Painting, 3 p.m., May 21; Music Monday Dance Party for Teens, 3 p.m., May 24; Family Game Night: Drawing Game, 4 p.m., May 25; End of School Ice Cream Party for Teens, 3 p.m., May 26; Teen One-Shot RPG: Masks, 3:30 p.m., May 27.
Columbus, INWRBI Radio

Police Memorial Service planned for tomorrow in Columbus

Columbus, IN — In commemoration of National Police Week, a memorial service to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty will be held on Friday, May 14 at 9 am at the Public Safety Plaza near 2nd Street and Jackson Street in Columbus. During the thirty-minute ceremony, officers will read the names of 362 police officers and 22 police canines who died in the line of duty during 2020. This year’s event will feature area law enforcement Honor Guards, bagpipers, a “21 gun” salute, and the playing of taps. The event is free and open to the public.
Columbus, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Local graduate awarded scholarship

COLUMBUS — A local high school graduates has been awarded the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship. The program awards one graduating high school senior per Centra Credit Union location with a $2,500 scholarship each year. This year’s local recipient is Emma Wilmer from Greensburg Community High School. Please join Centra in...
Greensburg, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

CHURCH BRIEFS

Cornerstone Baptist Church is having a special singing group this Sunday for Mother's Day. The Kittles will be singing traditional southern gospel music during our morning worship at 10:30 a.m. This group is a quartet and was originally formed over 20 years ago. Come worship with us for a great...
Greensburg, INGreensburg Daily News

Carrying on the tradition

GREENSBURG - Local Girl Scout Troops recently gathered at Rebekah Park to celebrate several in their ranks receiving the Bronze Award. The Bronze Award is the third highest award a Girl Scout can earn. It is every Girl Scout's wish to go above and beyond to make a difference in...