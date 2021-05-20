newsbreak-logo
Greenwich, CT

No. 8 Greenwich routs No. 9 Warde to secure top seed in FCIAC

By Pete Paguaga
ncadvertiser.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Whenever their pitcher is ahead in the count and when their batter is ahead in the count the Greenwich bench screams “driver’s seat.”. Indicating their pitcher or batter is in control. With a 10-3 win over No. 9 Warde on Wednesday, No. 8 Greenwich clinched the top seed...

www.ncadvertiser.com
