No. 8 Greenwich routs No. 9 Warde to secure top seed in FCIAC

The Greenwich High School Varsity Water Polo Team, pictured above, finished their season in spectacular fashion last week with five wins making them undefeated in the 2021 season. Anneliese Ashley scored 16 goals in one of those final games, believed to be a team record. The Greenwich High School Water Polo Team has been one of the school’s most successful spring teams during the past decade. Winning performances is a Cardinal Girls Varsity Water Polo tradition, making victory a steady habit against even their toughest opponents, including the Navy team, over whom they posted their final win of the season. From top left across: Michelle Alfaro, CJ Weigel, Ellen Norel, Coco Whittle, Daisy Deker; Second row from the top left: Olivia Hopper, Mikaela Browning, Olivia Knapp, Brenna Coffey, Sophie Wang; Third row from the left: Ashley Hopper, Ava Baine, Richa Vaid, Daisy Gray, Bronte Brock; Bottom row from the left: Charlotte Ashley, Bella Schraa, Emma Phillips, Anneliese Ashley with coach Paul Constantin in front.