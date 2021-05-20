newsbreak-logo
Nashville, IN

Joyce Lilian Clegg

By Staff Reports
Republic
 18 hours ago

Joyce Lilian Clegg, 94, of Nashville, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 4:05 A.M. at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. Mrs. Clegg was born on September 19, 1926 in Fulham, England the daughter of Joseph William and Florence Louise Wood Rogers. On April 17, 1951 she married John P. Clegg.

