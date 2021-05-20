newsbreak-logo
Janesville protest to focus on Israel-Palestinian conflict

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 18 hours ago

JANESVILLE

A local activist is hoping for a big turnout on Sunday for a protest against Israel’s actions in the ongoing conflict with Palestinians.

The “Solidarity with Palestine” protest is set for 2 p.m. at the Janesville post office, 1818 Milton Ave.

Organizer Kamran Mirza of Janesville said he will speak.

“Mostly, we’re going to be trying to spread awareness of the situation, and I’m going to try and print out fliers about what’s going on,” Mirza said.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict burst into militarized violence in recent days, with Palestinians in Gaza firing rockets into Israel and Israel responding with air attacks on militant Palestinian organizations that are firing the rockets.

The Associated Press on Wednesday said 12 Israelis have died so far in rocket-related incidents. The AP cited Gazan health officials as saying at least 227 Palestinians have died in recent Israeli airstrikes.

The warfare arose after sometimes-violent clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israelis during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Both sides have accused the other of actions leading to the situation. Mirza, who described himself as an American Muslim, blames Israel.

Mirza said he is working with the anti-war ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Numerous protests of Israeli actions have been held across the United States in recent days.

Information about the protest is posted on the Continuing Progress Facebook page.

