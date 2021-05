Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is already one of the best centers in the NBA at just 23 years of age. He has significantly improved every season he’s been in the NBA, and his game has made giant leaps year after year. Bam Adebayo’s game is also one of the most complete in the league. He is incredibly athletic, can finish at an exceptional level, and is a solid passer. Additionally, Bam is an elite defender, able to guard positions 1-5. Adebayo is a shining example of how the center position has evolved throughout the years.