San Mateo County, CA

Less than 1% of San Mateo County's rent relief money has been given out through state program

By Astrid Casimire
TheAlmanac
 17 hours ago
Less than 1% of San Mateo County's available funding from a state emergency rental assistance program has been given out since the program started two months ago. Of the $47 million in rent relief funding available, $19.9 million has been requested and only $314,000 has been distributed, according to an update from County Manager Mike Callagy in mid-May.

