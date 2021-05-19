newsbreak-logo
Mayor Mike Purzycki Welcomes The Produce Spot to Wilmington’s Northeast Community

witn22.org
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Mike Purzycki joined the owners of The Produce Spot—sisters Thameenah and Adiyuh Davis—for a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday to officially open Wilmington’s newest grocery store at 2400 Northeast Boulevard in the City’s northeast section. Also joining the Mayor and store owners for the ceremony were 3rd District City Council Member Zanthia Oliver and Wilmington’s Director of Economic Development Jeff Flynn, along with other invited guests.

