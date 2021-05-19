Pellston High School Students Raise Money for New Solar Array

A team of Pellston high schoolers and their teacher are giving their school a chance to save some money and cause less damage to the environment.

They’ll soon be installing a new solar array outside the elementary building.

At the start of the pandemic, students held a can drive where they managed to raise $5,000.

Later, they wrote up a grant and received $10,000 from the Petoskey Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.

They also managed to secure $35,000 from the Werner Foundation.

“All of the money is going to the solar panels to be installed but the money that is going to be saved for electricity, we’re going to set aside and use to improve the school whether it be environmental programs or educational programs,” said Elizabeth Slater, a senior at Pellston High School.

The school also received an undisclosed anonymous donation to help fund the solar array.