Stacey Abrams has had a busy year: on May 11th, Doubleday will publish her political thriller While Justice Sleeps, and Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has just picked up her three out-of-print romances for re-publication. (And that’s not to mention Abrams’s work as a politician and voting rights advocate.) Abrams’s writing is headed for commercial success—and yet, Abrams never received any formal writing training. (She wrote her first novel pseudonymously while a student at Yale Law School.) Interviewed by The New York Times, Abrams said that in lieu of a writing degree, three distinct pieces of advice have shaped her approach to writing: