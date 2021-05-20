Ex-officers face criminal charges following arrest of elderly woman with dementia

A Carroll woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges following a reported disturbance. Officers with the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of E. 7th Street at approximately 4:01 p.m. Authorities say the woman, identified as 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Stricker, assaulted two victims and used a metal signpost to damage a door and destroy a child’s motorbike. Law enforcement attempted to take Stricker into custody and she resisted arrest, resulting in injuries to both officers. She was restrained and transported to the Carroll County jail where she was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury, aggravated misdemeanors, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief, simple misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance after appearing before a magistrate with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, May 27.