Bedford, MA

Town Meeting Approves Detached Accessory Dwelling Units, Assisted Living Zoning Overlay

By Prakhar Gupta, Mike Rosenberg
Posted by 
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Annual town meeting Saturday approved by a wide margin a zoning amendment that under certain conditions allows detached accessory dwelling units on a residential lot. Article 23 passed by a 179-36 vote, more than 83 percent in favor. A similar article at town meeting in 2019 was short of the two-thirds mark by a few votes. Since then not only was the content modified, but also a state law designed to facilitate new housing apparently reduced the requirement for approval to a simple majority.

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
