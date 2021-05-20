Town Meeting Approves Detached Accessory Dwelling Units, Assisted Living Zoning Overlay
Annual town meeting Saturday approved by a wide margin a zoning amendment that under certain conditions allows detached accessory dwelling units on a residential lot. Article 23 passed by a 179-36 vote, more than 83 percent in favor. A similar article at town meeting in 2019 was short of the two-thirds mark by a few votes. Since then not only was the content modified, but also a state law designed to facilitate new housing apparently reduced the requirement for approval to a simple majority.www.thebedfordcitizen.org