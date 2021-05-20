Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman was named the best GM in football?
Howie Roseman has had a tumultuous past year as Philadelphia Eagles general manager, and that’s putting it rather mildly. A majority of his offseason acquisitions didn’t pan out, the Eagles 2020 draft class was heavily scrutinized, the team only won four games, Carson Wentz got traded, Doug Pederson got fired, Jim Schwartz kinda retired, and the team brought in an entire new coaching staff full of guys who’ve yet to have a lot of experience in the NFL.section215.com