Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman was named the best GM in football?

2021 Heismann Trophy Winner Devonta Smith is ready to do whatever it takes to make the Philadelphia Eagles into Super Bowl Champions again. The Eagles got lucky last week when they jumped two spots in the NFL draft and grabbed the Alabama wide receiver in the first round at the No.10 spot. To move up to the 10th spot, the Eagles gave up the 12th pick to the Dallas Cowboys and added a third round pick ( No.84 ) in the deal. Most likely, Smith would have gone to the New York Giants if the Eagles didn’t jump over them in the NFL draft. It’s a move the Eagles had to make. But once they did it, the Eagles solved their problem at wide receiver. Now, the Eagles have an explosive offensive force.