With COVID restrictions lifted, Downtown Riverhead plans full schedule of events
As COVID restrictions are lifted, Riverhead is coming back to life this spring and summer with a full schedule of events that were canceled by the pandemic last year. Alive on 25 will return to Downtown Riverhead on July 1, which will include an Independence Day fireworks display. Subsequent Alive on 25 dates are July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12. One rain date is planned (Aug. 19) should any of the four dates be canceled by weather. July 15 is the designated rain date for the fireworks show.riverheadlocal.com