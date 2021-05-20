ADABOX 018 UNBOXING LIVE on Ask an Engineer RIGHT NOW! 5/19/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #adabox018 @digikey #MAKEWITHDIGIKEY

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Pet Bowl Water Level Sensing. This new guide goes over how to make a sensor for checking the water level of your pet’s bowl. With the FunHouse and Home Assistant, you can automatically be alerted if your pet’s bowl gets too low. For this project we are using the Simple Water Sensor. Even though it is designed to be a digital sensor, it will actually work in analog mode to give you a little more granularity. In this way, you can tell if your pet’s water level is good, low, or needs water added.