Video Games

ADABOX 018 UNBOXING LIVE on Ask an Engineer RIGHT NOW! 5/19/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #adabox018 @digikey #MAKEWITHDIGIKEY

By John Park
adafruit.com
 17 hours ago

JOIN US RIGHT NOW!! ( 8pm Eastern Time TONIGHT, 12/23/2020) for the live, Unboxing of AdaBox 018 — We’ll have a Q&A, live demos, and more! Hurry! Don’t miss it!!. Get ready to tune in for a special AdaBox 018 Unboxing take-over on Ask an Engineer! Join John “Dorothy” Park and his little friend Lars, too, RIGHT NOW! (8pm ET / 5pm PT TONIGHT! Wednesday, 5/19/2020) for the live unboxing of AdaBox 018 — Ladyada and Mr. Ladyada will be in the chat to answer your questions!

blog.adafruit.com
Coding & Programming

UPDATED GUIDE: Creating FunHouse Projects with CircuitPython #AdafruitLearningSystem #IoT #ESP32-S2 @Adafruit @CircuitPython @esp32s2 @MakerMelissa

An updated guide is available in the Adafruit Learning System: Creating FunHouse Projects with CircuitPython. This guide has been updated to include a new Temperature Logger Example page. If you would like to accurately log the temperature on the FunHouse using the onboard environmental sensors, one potential issue you may...
Electronics

New Products 5/6/2021 feat.Adafruit I2C QT Rotary Encoder with NeoPixel – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

Easy e-paper finally comes to Raspberry Pi, with this bonnet that’s designed to make it a breeze to add a 2.13″ 250×122 crisp monochromic eInk display. Chances are you’ve seen one of those new-fangled ‘e-readers’ like the Kindle or Nook. They have gigantic electronic paper ‘static’ displays – that means the image stays on the display even when power is completely disconnected. The image is also high contrast and very daylight readable. It really does look just like printed paper!
adafruit.com

Adafruit Heat Set Insert Rig Cable Support and Retainers #3DPrinting #Timelapse

Adafruit Heat Set Insert Rig Cable Support and Retainers. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4778320. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Technology

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Digital Output @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Control LEDs on your microcontroller via digital Output pins using CircuitPython’s digitalio library. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Pets

NEW GUIDE: Pet Bowl Water Level Sensing #AdafruitLearningSystem #IoT #ESP32-S2 @home_assistant @Adafruit @CircuitPython @esp32s2 @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Pet Bowl Water Level Sensing. This new guide goes over how to make a sensor for checking the water level of your pet’s bowl. With the FunHouse and Home Assistant, you can automatically be alerted if your pet’s bowl gets too low. For this project we are using the Simple Water Sensor. Even though it is designed to be a digital sensor, it will actually work in analog mode to give you a little more granularity. In this way, you can tell if your pet’s water level is good, low, or needs water added.
Animals

Monitoring Baby Chicks with @AdafruitIO #IoT @adafruit

Derral Garrison built a monitoring system for their cute baby chickens. They used a DHT22 sensor to measure the temperature and humidity inside the box and a Feather HUZZAH 8266 to send data to our free Adafruit IO IoT Platform. They even built up an Adafruit IO dashboard so the chicks can be monitored from their phone:
Electronics

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit Rotary Trinkey – USB NeoPixel Rotary Encoder

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit Rotary Trinkey – USB NeoPixel Rotary Encoder. It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half rotary encoder…it’s Rotary Trinkey, the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, a NeoPixel glow, and a rotary encoder body. We were inspired by this project from TodBot where a rotary encoder was soldered onto a QT Py. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that that plugs right into your computer’s USB port, with a fully programmable color NeoPixel? And this is what we came up with!
Shopping

Adafruit Gift Guide: Graduation

Guide for some of our favorite grad-centric products and projects. There are lots of projects and kits on here – that’s intentional. Maybe use all this time at home together to finally get around to that ever-elusive bonding session you’ve been putting off. Build something together, make something together, hang in there, and help each other get excited about the future – there is a lot to be proud of, and there are most definitely some happy, carefree days ahead.