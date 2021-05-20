Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 “potentially will be the biggest pay-per-view of all time,” says coach

Mike Brown, the head coach of Dustin Poirier, believes his upcoming trilogy against Conor McGregor could be the biggest pay-per-view of all time. In the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, Poirier and McGregor are set to have their trilogy in a highly-anticipated bout. After Poirier scored a second-round TKO over the Irishman at UFC 257, both men called for the trilogy to happen given they are 1-1 against one another. With that, Brown thinks that adds to the storyline and adds to the hype of the fight.