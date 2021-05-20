newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 “potentially will be the biggest pay-per-view of all time,” says coach

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Brown, the head coach of Dustin Poirier, believes his upcoming trilogy against Conor McGregor could be the biggest pay-per-view of all time. In the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, Poirier and McGregor are set to have their trilogy in a highly-anticipated bout. After Poirier scored a second-round TKO over the Irishman at UFC 257, both men called for the trilogy to happen given they are 1-1 against one another. With that, Brown thinks that adds to the storyline and adds to the hype of the fight.

www.bjpenn.com
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pay Per View#Combat#Irishman#Tko#Fight#Time#Main Event#Men#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Floyd Mayweather 'in talks to fight Billy Joe Saunders' if the Brit beats Canelo Alvarez with the undefeated boxing legend also eyeing up potential scraps with Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly in talks to fight Billy Joe Saunders should the British boxer defeat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Saunders is aiming to achieve the biggest victory of his unbeaten career over pound-for-pound great Alvarez in Texas on Saturday night. Mayweather is the only man to have ever defeated Alvarez...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Conor McGregor is looking to buy a soccer club

On Twitter, UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed his interests in becoming a owner for a few soccer clubs. UFC lightweight Conor McGregor has been very active on Twitter lately. Recently sending shots at other fighters and even commending his own fishing abilities. On Sunday, McGregor tweeted “ask notorious” which led to an influx of questions from fans. While the questions asked by fans spanned many topics, an answer to one question in particular revealed McGregor’s interest in becoming the next professional athlete to own a professional sports team.
Combat SportsSporting News

Conor McGregor circling for shares of football giants

After Manchester United fans took to protest their club's ownership by the Glazer Family, an unlikely name has come up in a potential successor of the Red Devils – Irish boxer Conor McGregor. So has the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight double-champion put himself up as a potential...
Combat Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Conor Mcgregor shows support towards India

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMCA) fighter Conor McGregor on Wednesday that he stands with India in the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. McGregor posted a photo of himself training with Indian heavyweight fighter Ramston Edwin Rodrigues and he captioned the post as: "Training...
UFCBleacher Report

UFC's Michael Chandler Talks Possible Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Fights

Michael Chandler is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship Saturday, but he's already looking ahead to potential future opponents. Chandler told TMZ Sports part of him is rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat Dustin Poirier because of the potential financial implications of his next fight. "Obviously,...
UFCceltsarehere.com

UFC Legend Conor McGregor Discusses Buying Celtic

UFC Legend Conor McGregor was doing a Q&A on social media on Sunday evening when the topic of him buying Manchester Utd coming up. The Irishman’s response was rather jaw dropping. Conor says he is certainly interested in black hiring a sports team down the line and doing big things. He cites speaking about acquiring Celtic and buying Dermot Desmond’s share in what must be the most bizarre tweet of the year.
UFCPosted by
SPORTbible

Conor McGregor Named The Highest-Paid Athlete In The World

It seems like a lifetime ago that a fresh-faced, tattoo-less Conor McGregor burst onto the scene with a knockout-of-the-night performance in his UFC debut. Now, eight years on, and the wild Irishman is making a lot more than $60,000. Former UFC dual-division champion McGregor has just been named as the...
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Preview and Predictions

With Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring after defending his title for a third time when he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, the lightweight belt now sits vacant. This weekend, at UFC 262, that belt will find a new home. Submission ace Charles Oliveira takes on former Bellator kingpin Michael Chandler in...
UFCESPN

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler set to launch post-Khabib era at lightweight

The UFC's lightweight division is about to embark on a new era following the retirement of undefeated former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The division endured the Conor McGregor era of 2016 to 2018, during which he essentially held the belt hostage without a single title defense for 511 days before being stripped of it for inactivity. And we say farewell to the Nurmagomedov era of 2018 to 2020, during which there were actual title fights, but not competitive ones.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Conor McGregor outlines 2021 fight plans ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon in July for his trilogy with Dustin Poirier, and believes he will be back again before the year is out. Since a stunning eleven month run between December 2015-16 where McGregor fought four times in three different weight classes, the Irishman has tended to fight once a year, and even missed the whole of 2019.
SoccerPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor discusses potential purchase of a sports team: “Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure”

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he would be interested in the possibility of buying a football club – with Celtic and Manchester United being at the top of the list. Over the course of the last few weeks, in the midst of the European Super League chaos that engulfed European football, Manchester United fans have made it clear that they want the Glazer family to sell the club and leave Old Trafford for good.
UFCMMA Fighting

Conor McGregor names ‘easiest’ opponent of his career, addresses Manchester United rumors

Conor McGregor has vanquished numerous notable opponents throughout his fighting career, but he doesn’t count his win over Dustin Poirier as one of his most challenging. The two are set to fight for a third time when they meet in a lightweight bout at UFC 264 on July 10, with each man having scored a victory in the series. It was McGregor who struck first blood, defeating Poirier seven years ago at UFC 178 by first-round TKO. In their rematch at 155 pounds this past January, it was Poirier who closed out UFC 257 with a second-round TKO of McGregor.
Combat Sportsgivemesport.com

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: Notorious reveals what he'd do differently

Conor McGregor has been in a reflective mood lately and that’s taken him to revealing what he would do differently should he ever face Floyd Mayweather again. The Notorious took on Mayweather back in 2017 in what remains his only professional appearance as a boxer. As was expected, he was well beaten that night, but it seems he has developed a better plan since should a rematch ever come to fruition.