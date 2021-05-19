newsbreak-logo
‘Bad Boys for Life’ Directors Tapped to Helm ‘Batgirl’ Film

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Reporter has learned that Bad Boys for Life filmmakers, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, will direct a Batgirl movie. Christina Hodson has been tapped to write the script. Her previous film credits include Birds of Prey, Bumblebee, and The Flash. Kristin Burr (Disney’s Cruella) will be producing.

